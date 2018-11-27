Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $960,000 Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,465,000. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,183,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,366,000 after acquiring an additional 133,617 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 124,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 37,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $641,000. 88.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $33.40 on Tuesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.29. The company has a quick ratio of 10.00, a current ratio of 10.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.75.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 38.95% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $254.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLPI. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Nomura initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.55.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Marshall III acquired 1,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $33,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,081 shares in the company, valued at $902,609.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Handler acquired 11,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.50 per share, with a total value of $368,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 323,461 shares in the company, valued at $10,835,943.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $873,910 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

