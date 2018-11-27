Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $927,000 in Nokia Oyj (NOK) Stock

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 166,158 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOK. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the second quarter worth about $105,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 31.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 9,657 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 816.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 36,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 63.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 42,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 16,511 shares during the last quarter. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOK opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $6.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.65.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on NOK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nokia Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.56 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia Oyj presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.92.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides mobile networking solutions, including hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals.

