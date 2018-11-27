Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $104.75 Million Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (WBS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,776,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82,047 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $104,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at about $167,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at about $169,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $120,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,783.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $59.48 on Tuesday. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $51.69 and a 1 year high of $69.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. Webster Financial had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $302.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 5th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.97%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WBS shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, and Private Banking.

