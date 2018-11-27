Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $108.58 Million Holdings in Eaton Vance Corp (EV)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,065,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 80,061 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.75% of Eaton Vance worth $108,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,879,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $620,009,000 after purchasing an additional 270,518 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,254,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $274,240,000 after purchasing an additional 195,599 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,790,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,105,000 after purchasing an additional 12,246 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,206,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,945,000 after purchasing an additional 8,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,536,000 after purchasing an additional 19,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EV opened at $41.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Eaton Vance Corp has a one year low of $40.40 and a one year high of $60.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.65.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The firm had revenue of $430.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Eaton Vance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.45%.

In other Eaton Vance news, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 43,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $1,870,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 149,984 shares of company stock valued at $6,618,100.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Eaton Vance in a report on Monday, November 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.50 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Eaton Vance in a report on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Eaton Vance in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

