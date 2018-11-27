Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 3,489 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,476,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,489 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.08% of OSI Systems worth $112,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OSIS shares. B. Riley raised their price target on OSI Systems from $81.00 to $92.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Roth Capital raised their price target on OSI Systems from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.38.

In related news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $39,495.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deepak Chopra sold 8,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total value of $593,685.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 618,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,172,778.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,978 shares of company stock worth $3,129,977 over the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $72.14 on Tuesday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $89.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. OSI Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $266.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

