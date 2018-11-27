Jennison Associates LLC Acquires New Position in Waste Connections Inc (WCN)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 71,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,667,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in Waste Connections in the second quarter worth about $178,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Waste Connections in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Waste Connections in the second quarter worth about $236,000. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $943,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Darrell W. Chambliss sold 6,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $518,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

WCN opened at $76.95 on Tuesday. Waste Connections Inc has a 52-week low of $65.06 and a 52-week high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.11.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 29.63%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WCN shares. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $87.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.90.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc, a solid waste services company, provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, office paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

