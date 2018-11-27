Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Position in Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 14.6% in the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 20.1% during the third quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 64,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after buying an additional 10,807 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 249,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,105,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 11.5% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 24,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 80.9% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on DFS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $70.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $65.10 and a 52 week high of $81.93.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 25.49%. Analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 26.76%.

In related news, CEO David W. Nelms sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total value of $2,343,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,575,431.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $293,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,468,564.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,625 over the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

