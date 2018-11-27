Jennison Associates LLC Raises Holdings in Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 15.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,166 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 19,303.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VIRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.64.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $25.72 on Tuesday. Virtu Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $37.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of -0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $177.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Virtu Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Virtu Financial Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.42%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the business of buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. It offers market making and trading solutions. The company was founded by Vincent Viola in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

