Jennison Associates LLC Takes Position in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 349,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 192,632 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 303.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 233,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 175,849 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $23.97.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.08% and a negative net margin of 70.54%. The business had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics Inc will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Leerink Swann increased their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Protagonist Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/jennison-associates-llc-takes-position-in-protagonist-therapeutics-inc-ptgx.html.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based drugs to address various unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- antagonist that is in Phase II b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis, as well as for treating chronic pouchitis, a gastrointestinal (GI) condition that occurs in post-surgical inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) patients; PTG-200, an oral interleukin-23 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of IBD; and PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic, which has completed Phase I study for use in the treatment of beta-thalassemia, as well as for treating other diseases, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, polycythemia vera, siderophilic infections, and liver fibrosis.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.