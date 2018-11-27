Jernigan Capital Inc (JCAP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

A number of research firms have commented on JCAP. ValuEngine upgraded Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. B. Riley set a $26.00 target price on Jernigan Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 27th.

NYSE JCAP traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $21.30. 32,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,851. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.59 million, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.46. Jernigan Capital has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. Jernigan Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.63%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 30,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the period. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jernigan Capital Company Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

