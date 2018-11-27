JinkoSolar (JKS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.81 EPS

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.81, Morningstar.com reports. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $974.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

JKS stock opened at $10.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.05 million, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.67. JinkoSolar has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JKS. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Roth Capital set a $14.00 price target on shares of JinkoSolar and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Citigroup raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JKS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 804,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after acquiring an additional 147,292 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 794,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,941,000 after acquiring an additional 18,591 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 345,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 69,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,289,000. 25.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/jinkosolar-jks-releases-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-81-eps.html.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.