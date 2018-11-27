JIYO (JIYOX) Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

JIYO (CURRENCY:JIYOX) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One JIYO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptohub. Over the last seven days, JIYO has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. JIYO has a market cap of $10,718.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of JIYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000613 BTC.

GeyserCoin (GSR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Cannation (CNNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000132 BTC.

JIYO Coin Profile

JIYO (JIYOX) is a coin. JIYO’s total supply is 14,525,151 coins and its circulating supply is 11,826,049 coins. The official website for JIYO is www.jiyo.io. JIYO’s official Twitter account is @team_jiyo.

JIYO Coin Trading

JIYO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Graviex and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JIYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JIYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JIYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

