Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $12,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 233.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 280,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,568,000 after buying an additional 196,456 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 28.3% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 880,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,087,000 after buying an additional 194,296 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 153.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,380,000 after buying an additional 162,016 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 32.4% in the third quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 657,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,896,000 after buying an additional 161,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 73.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,330,000 after buying an additional 153,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Shares of JLL opened at $143.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 12-month low of $127.02 and a 12-month high of $178.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.56.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.71. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Jones Lang LaSalle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/jones-lang-lasalle-inc-jll-shares-sold-by-rhumbline-advisers.html.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, project and development management/construction, capital markets, property management, corporate finance, real estate investment banking/merchant banking, energy and sustainability, research, facility management outsourcing, strategic consulting, technology solutions, advisory, investment management, tenant representation, lease administration, transaction management, logistics and supply-chain management, valuations, and mortgage origination and servicing.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.