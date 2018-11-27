Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 7,025 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.21, for a total value of $816,375.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 22,901,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,661,399,119.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $115.87 on Tuesday. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $144.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $261.30 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Morningstar by 7,880.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Morningstar by 221.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the second quarter valued at $215,000. 40.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Morningstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

