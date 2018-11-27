JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Holdings in The Carlyle Group LP (CG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,802,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,990 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.67% of The Carlyle Group worth $40,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 273,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 9.1% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 31,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 14.8% in the third quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 30,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 43.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Janet Hill purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.19 per share, for a total transaction of $100,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,519.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $19.20 on Tuesday. The Carlyle Group LP has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $25.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $679.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group LP will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.41%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.90.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

