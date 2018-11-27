JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Holdings in UGI Corp (UGI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 776,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,925 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.45% of UGI worth $43,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in UGI in the third quarter worth about $1,614,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in UGI by 0.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 354,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in UGI by 17.2% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG raised its position in UGI by 272.4% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 33,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 24,454 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its position in UGI by 35.8% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 11,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UGI alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UGI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of UGI from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Barclays set a $53.00 price target on shares of UGI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of UGI in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

In related news, CAO Ann P. Kelly sold 9,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $544,996.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John L. Walsh sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $4,979,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,460,372.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,095 shares of company stock valued at $5,696,341. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UGI opened at $56.84 on Tuesday. UGI Corp has a 12-month low of $42.51 and a 12-month high of $58.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.51.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. UGI had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that UGI Corp will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Holdings in UGI Corp (UGI)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/jpmorgan-chase-co-increases-holdings-in-ugi-corp-ugi.html.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. It distributes propane to approximately 1.9 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers in 50 states through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems.

See Also: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.