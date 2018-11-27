JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 2,356 Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (UVE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 805,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $39,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the second quarter worth $237,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 4.6% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 33,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 20.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 11,392 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,709,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,008,000 after acquiring an additional 32,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 57.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 17,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Universal Insurance news, insider Jon Springer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $326,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 444,330 shares in the company, valued at $20,723,551.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $953,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,359,141 shares in the company, valued at $64,776,660.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,000 shares of company stock worth $2,822,340. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UVE opened at $43.35 on Tuesday. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.88.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $206.16 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company primarily offers personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also underwrites homeowner's multi-peril insurance; and fire, commercial multi-peril, and other liability lines of business.

