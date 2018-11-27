KB Financial Group, Inc. (KB) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 5.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in KB Financial Group by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Finally, Cynosure Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cynosure Advisors LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of KB Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

NYSE:KB opened at $42.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. KB Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.04 and a 1-year high of $63.96.

KB Financial Group Profile

KB Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

