Kewaunee Scientific (KEQU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, December 4th.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.15 million during the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 3.28%.

Shares of Kewaunee Scientific stock opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.03. Kewaunee Scientific has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 3rd.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Kewaunee Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th.

Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

