Keybank National Association OH Buys Shares of 13,535 Wpp Plc (WPP)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of WPP by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,277,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,352,000 after buying an additional 27,084 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,429,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of WPP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,879,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of WPP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,467,000. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,838,000. 4.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WPP opened at $56.33 on Tuesday. Wpp Plc has a 1 year low of $53.35 and a 1 year high of $103.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th were paid a $1.4595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. This is a boost from WPP’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.45. This represents a yield of 3.93%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.66%.

A number of analysts recently commented on WPP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WPP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

About WPP

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

