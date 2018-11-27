Keybank National Association OH Purchases Shares of 16,483 Tapestry Inc (TPR)

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 16,483 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,394 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 15,144 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

In other news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $104,847.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $38.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Tapestry Inc has a 12-month low of $37.65 and a 12-month high of $55.50.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 9.00%. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tapestry Inc will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 51.33%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TPR. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Nomura set a $50.00 price objective on Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.07.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/keybank-national-association-oh-purchases-shares-of-16483-tapestry-inc-tpr.html.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.