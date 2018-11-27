Keybank National Association OH Takes $936,000 Position in AMBEV S A/S (ABEV)

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 204,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 2.0% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 620,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 11,935 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 2.6% in the second quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 492,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 1.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 733,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 12,463 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 8.2% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 167,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 12,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 7.7% in the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 183,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 13,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABEV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.40 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.13.

AMBEV S A/S stock opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. AMBEV S A/S has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $7.43.

About AMBEV S A/S

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. The company products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. Its operates a distribution network that comprises beverage distributors, supermarkets, bars and restaurants, as well as small groceries, bakeries, snack bars and franchises, and points of sale in Brazil.

