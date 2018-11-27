KeyCorp Comments on Consolidated Edison, Inc.’s FY2018 Earnings (ED)

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 21st. KeyCorp analyst P. Ridzon now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $4.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.25.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 8.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ED. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.36.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $78.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.11. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ED. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at about $877,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 39.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 84,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after buying an additional 24,189 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 15.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.93%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.4 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,600 customers in parts of Manhattan.

