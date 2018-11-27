Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) SVP Sells $1,014,704.32 in Stock

Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) SVP Stephen D. Williams sold 17,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $1,014,704.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,319.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of KEYS traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.40. 2,611,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,525. Keysight Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $70.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.19.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $201,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 15.3% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 11,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 87,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 70.0% in the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,313,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,519,000 after purchasing an additional 540,583 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 151.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,206,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,206,000 after purchasing an additional 726,653 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KEYS. TheStreet downgraded Keysight Technologies from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries internationally. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation (EDA) software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

