Kinross Gold Co. (KGC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,385,183 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 95,257 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $11,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 33.9% in the third quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 54,719,689 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $143,370,000 after purchasing an additional 13,844,767 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,161,798 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $316,448,000 after acquiring an additional 7,706,903 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,555,299 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $205,128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,743,300 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,597,278 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 51,291,334 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $192,855,000 after buying an additional 1,025,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

KGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a $4.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.75 in a report on Monday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.27.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $4.78.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $753.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.48 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Kinross Gold Co. (KGC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/kinross-gold-co-kgc-shares-sold-by-sumitomo-mitsui-trust-holdings-inc.html.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, and processing of gold-containing ore. It also engages in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. The company's gold production and exploration activities are carried out principally in Canada, the United States, Russia, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.