KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC) Position Reduced by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 579,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 426,022 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in KLA-Tencor were worth $58,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in KLA-Tencor by 187.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in KLA-Tencor by 905.7% during the second quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Exane Asset Management purchased a new position in KLA-Tencor during the second quarter worth about $165,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA-Tencor during the second quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in KLA-Tencor by 41.1% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA-Tencor alerts:

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total value of $356,995.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,002.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard P. Wallace sold 12,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total value of $1,444,466.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,078.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,310,114. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $95.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.69. KLA-Tencor Corp has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $123.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.55.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.25. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 93.99% and a net margin of 22.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 17th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. KLA-Tencor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded KLA-Tencor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of KLA-Tencor in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised KLA-Tencor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on KLA-Tencor from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on KLA-Tencor from $152.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.54.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC) Position Reduced by Schroder Investment Management Group” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/kla-tencor-corp-klac-position-reduced-by-schroder-investment-management-group.html.

KLA-Tencor Company Profile

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA-Tencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA-Tencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.