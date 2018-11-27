Klondike Gold (KG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.18

Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 43000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

About Klondike Gold (CVE:KG)

Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It focuses on the exploration and development of its Yukon gold projects located in Dawson City covering a 553 square kilometers of hard rock and 20 square kilometers of placer claims, including McKinnon Creek.

