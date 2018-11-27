Korea Investment CORP Has $35.29 Million Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,572 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.16% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $35,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 6,076.9% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $128.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.41 and a 1 year high of $176.62.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.44%.

In related news, VP Jocelyn Belisle sold 1,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $164,762.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,984.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael David Hankin bought 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.93 per share, with a total value of $102,427.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,590.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SWK. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Monday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.29.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides tools and storage, engineered fastening and infrastructure, and security solutions worldwide. The company's Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders, as well as pneumatic tools and fasteners, including nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; and consumer products, such as lawn and garden products comprising hedge and string trimmers, lawn mowers, and edgers and related accessories, as well as home products, such as hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances.

