Korea Investment CORP Has $42.90 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (INTU)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,645 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.07% of Intuit worth $42,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,793,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,273,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,906 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,343,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,113,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,503 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $810,956,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,974,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $607,744,000 after acquiring an additional 16,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Intuit by 46,373.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,858,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $649,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $201.42 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.43 and a 12-month high of $231.84. The company has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 19th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. Intuit had a return on equity of 56.35% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.50%.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 152,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.41, for a total transaction of $30,006,517.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark J. Flournoy sold 9,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.90, for a total value of $2,034,018.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,901.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 800,123 shares of company stock valued at $171,059,744 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $250.00 target price on Intuit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Intuit to $234.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Intuit from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.59.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

