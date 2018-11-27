Korea Investment CORP Sells 9,998 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,998 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Booking were worth $39,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Booking by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 56 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Booking by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,803.58, for a total transaction of $532,056.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 883 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,347 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,160.00 target price (up from $1,970.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. UBS Group raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2,060.00 to $2,320.00 in a report on Friday, August 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Booking to $2,400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush set a $2,500.00 target price on Booking and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Booking currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,159.87.

BKNG stock opened at $1,802.44 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,690.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2,228.99. The firm has a market cap of $81.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $37.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $38.37 by ($0.59). Booking had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $34.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 89.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

