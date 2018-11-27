Kroger Co (KR) Position Raised by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,036,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,094 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.26% of Kroger worth $59,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the second quarter worth about $109,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the third quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $29.57 on Tuesday. Kroger Co has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $32.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.77.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Kroger had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $27.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KR. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Kroger from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Stephens set a $29.00 price objective on Kroger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Kroger from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.84.

In related news, insider Erin S. Sharp sold 25,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $734,106.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $288,435.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,179.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,425 shares of company stock valued at $1,480,298 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

