KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (KHNGY) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, 99wallstreet.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th.

Shares of KHNGY stock opened at $27.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.04. KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $25.83 and a fifty-two week high of $36.79.

KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR Company Profile

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking online, tracking, and tracing of shipment services; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

