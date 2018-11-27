Kyber Network (KNC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.12 Million

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One Kyber Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00004234 BTC on exchanges including CPDAX, Huobi, Liqui and DragonEX. Kyber Network has a market capitalization of $21.80 million and $1.12 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kyber Network has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009460 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00025523 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.02334051 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00128888 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00190238 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $330.27 or 0.08611358 BTC.

Kyber Network Token Profile

Kyber Network’s total supply is 215,625,349 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,132,697 tokens. Kyber Network’s official website is kyber.network. The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kyber Network Token Trading

Kyber Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Liqui, Mercatox, OKEx, Kyber Network, OTCBTC, Poloniex, Neraex, Huobi, Livecoin, CoinExchange, Bancor Network, Coinrail, AirSwap, Ethfinex, Kucoin, TDAX, COSS, Gate.io, DEx.top, Coinone, Cryptopia, CPDAX, Coinnest, Bithumb, IDEX, Zebpay, DragonEX, Binance, Tidex and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kyber Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kyber Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

