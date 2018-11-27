L3 Technologies (LLL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $178.99

L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $178.99 and last traded at $179.30, with a volume of 39522 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $186.19.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LLL shares. ValuEngine lowered L3 Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut L3 Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on L3 Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut L3 Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 15th. The aerospace company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85. L3 Technologies had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. L3 Technologies’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that L3 Technologies Inc will post 10.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. L3 Technologies’s payout ratio is 37.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3 Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in L3 Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,734,137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,857,051,000 after buying an additional 96,559 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in L3 Technologies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 396,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,407,000 after buying an additional 23,204 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in L3 Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in L3 Technologies by 9,429.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

L3 Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:LLL)

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aerospace systems, communication, electronic, and sensor systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems; and components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial customers in various business areas, such as total training solutions, power and propulsion systems, aviation products, precision engagement systems, and security and detection systems.

