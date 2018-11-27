La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) to post $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for La-Z-Boy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.44. La-Z-Boy posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 28th.

On average, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover La-Z-Boy.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of La-Z-Boy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd.

In other La-Z-Boy news, Chairman Kurt L. Darrow sold 78,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $2,600,248.61. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 550,210 shares in the company, valued at $18,316,490.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Douglas Collier sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $158,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,716.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 5.7% during the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 33,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 96.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 94,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 46.4% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy stock opened at $28.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.11. La-Z-Boy has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $39.15.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

