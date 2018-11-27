La-Z-Boy (LZB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 28th. Analysts expect La-Z-Boy to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:LZB opened at $28.35 on Tuesday. La-Z-Boy has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $39.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, Chairman Kurt L. Darrow sold 78,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $2,600,248.61. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 550,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,316,490.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Douglas Collier sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,716.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LZB. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of La-Z-Boy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

