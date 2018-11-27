Labrador Gold (NIK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.16

Shares of Labrador Gold Corp (CVE:NIK) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 29000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

About Labrador Gold (CVE:NIK)

Labrador Gold Corp, formerly Nikos Explorations Ltd is a Canada-based mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of prospective gold projects in the Americas. The Company aims its investments towards three properties: The Ashuanipi project, The Nain gold project and The Hopedale greenstone properties.

