Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC) VP Buys $113,200.00 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Esam Elashmawi acquired 20,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $113,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $113,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

LSCC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.71. 70,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,016. The company has a market capitalization of $718.86 million, a PE ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.85. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $8.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $101.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.50 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 6.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LSCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $9.00 price objective on Lattice Semiconductor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 13,150 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 205.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 24,339 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor devices in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers programmable logic devices that consist of five product family lines, such as the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

