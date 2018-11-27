LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Barrington Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 8th. Roth Capital raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.86.

LMAT stock opened at $28.12 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $25.63 and a 12 month high of $41.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $24.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.06 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

In related news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $558,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMAT. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,607,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,255,000 after purchasing an additional 214,409 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 932,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,207,000 after purchasing an additional 160,754 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2,304.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 159,798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 153,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,545,148 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $98,599,000 after purchasing an additional 119,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 691,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 87,197 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

