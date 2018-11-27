LHC Group, Inc. (LHCG) Receives $105.91 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.91.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on LHC Group from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum cut LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $99.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Bank of America set a $119.00 price target on LHC Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th.

In other news, COO Donald Dwayne Stelly sold 2,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $273,725.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,380,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith G. Myers sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $7,132,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,765 shares in the company, valued at $19,092,751.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,818 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in LHC Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 252,356 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,990,000 after acquiring an additional 17,189 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in LHC Group by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,578 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in LHC Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 68,095 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in LHC Group by 297.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $98,548,000 after acquiring an additional 861,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LHCG traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,354. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. LHC Group has a 12 month low of $58.65 and a 12 month high of $103.79.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $507.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.03 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LHC Group will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Community-Based Services, and Facility-Based Services. The Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

