Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (LBRDA) Position Raised by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 311.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 13,799 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 15.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

LBRDA opened at $80.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a 12 month low of $67.75 and a 12 month high of $98.53.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Liberty Broadband Corp Series A had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 9,562.57%. On average, analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Corp Series A will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LBRDA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Macquarie raised their price target on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.40.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understanding the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices; enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

