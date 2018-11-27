Linda Johnson Rice Sells 186 Shares of GrubHub Inc (GRUB) Stock

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $14,986.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,972.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Linda Johnson Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 2nd, Linda Johnson Rice sold 179 shares of GrubHub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total value of $17,030.06.

On Monday, October 15th, Linda Johnson Rice sold 596 shares of GrubHub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $69,058.52.

NYSE GRUB traded down $4.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,055,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,550. GrubHub Inc has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $149.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.37, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. GrubHub had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $247.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GrubHub Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of GrubHub by 287.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 969 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GrubHub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of GrubHub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of GrubHub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of GrubHub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRUB has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Wedbush initiated coverage on GrubHub in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Argus raised their target price on GrubHub from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on GrubHub from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. GrubHub currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.95.

GrubHub Company Profile

GrubHub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 80,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,600 cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and eat24.com.

