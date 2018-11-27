Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,636,332 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 1,493,652 shares.The stock last traded at $54.63 and had previously closed at $53.36.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LYV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.35.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.81 and a beta of 0.99.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 7,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $378,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,657.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 25,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $1,411,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,799,153.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,752,040. Company insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 7.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 300,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,358,000 after purchasing an additional 21,969 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 12.8% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 432,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,584,000 after purchasing an additional 49,251 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.9% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,199,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,287,000 after purchasing an additional 118,989 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $18,970,000. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned and/or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

