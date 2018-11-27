Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) & Trans World Corp Common Stock (TWOC) Critical Comparison

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) and Trans World Corp Common Stock (OTCMKTS:TWOC) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

This table compares Live Nation Entertainment and Trans World Corp Common Stock’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Nation Entertainment $10.34 billion 1.11 -$97.64 million ($0.48) -113.81 Trans World Corp Common Stock $54.11 million 0.00 $1.88 million N/A N/A

Trans World Corp Common Stock has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Live Nation Entertainment.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.3% of Live Nation Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Live Nation Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.5% of Trans World Corp Common Stock shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Live Nation Entertainment and Trans World Corp Common Stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Nation Entertainment N/A N/A N/A Trans World Corp Common Stock N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Live Nation Entertainment has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trans World Corp Common Stock has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Live Nation Entertainment and Trans World Corp Common Stock, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Nation Entertainment 0 1 9 0 2.90 Trans World Corp Common Stock 0 0 0 0 N/A

Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $57.35, indicating a potential upside of 4.97%.

Summary

Live Nation Entertainment beats Trans World Corp Common Stock on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned and/or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content. This segment also provides management and other services to artists. The Sponsorship & Advertising segment sells sponsorships and placement of advertising, including signage, online advertising, and promotional programs, as well as live streaming and music-related content; and ads across its distribution network of venues, events, and Websites. This segment also manages the development of strategic sponsorship programs, as well as develops, books, and produces custom events for specific brands. The Ticketing segment manages the ticketing operations, including the provision of ticketing software and services to clients, as well as ticket resale services; and offers online access for customers relating to ticket and event information through its primary Websites, livenation.com and ticketmaster.com. It sells tickets through Websites, mobile apps, ticket outlets, and telephone call centers. This segment sells tickets for its events, as well as for third-party clients in various live event categories, such as arenas, stadiums, amphitheaters, music clubs, concert promoters, professional sports franchises and leagues, college sports teams, performing arts venues, museums, and theaters. As of December 31, 2017, it owned, operated, or leased 115 entertainment venues and 140 other facilities in North America; and 35 entertainment venues and 118 other facilities internationally. The company was formerly known as Live Nation, Inc. and changed its name to Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. in January 2010. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

Trans World Corp Common Stock Company Profile

Trans World Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and manages casino operations and small-to-mid-size four-star hotels in Europe. It operates in two segments, Casino and Hotel. The company owns and operates three full-service casinos in the Czech Republic under the American Chance Casinos brand; and five hotels. As of March 26, 2018, its casino portfolio included the Ceska casino consisting of 13 gaming tables, including 7 card tables, 6 roulette tables, and 118 video slot machines; Route 59 casino comprising 12 card tables, 12 roulette tables, and 214 video slot machines; and Route 55 casino consisting of 12 card tables, 10 roulette tables, and 192 video slot machines. The company also owns and operates the Hotel Savannah, a 79-room four-star deluxe hotel, as well as a full-service spa in Hate, Czech Republic; Hotel Columbus, a 117-room four-star hotel located in Seligenstadt, Germany; Hotel Auefeld, a 93-room four-star hotel located in Hannoversch Münden, Germany; Hotel Kranichhöhe, a 107-room four-star hotel located in Much, Germany; and Hotel Donauwelle, a 176-room four-star hotel located in Linz, Austria. Trans World Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, New York. As of April 30, 2018, Trans World Corporation operates as a subsidiary of FEC Overseas Investment (UK) Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.