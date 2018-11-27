Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY) PT Set at GBX 56 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 56 ($0.73) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LLOY. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 91 ($1.19) to GBX 99 ($1.29) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 90 ($1.18) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 66 ($0.86) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 77.29 ($1.01).

Shares of LON:LLOY opened at GBX 57.30 ($0.75) on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 61.81 ($0.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 73.58 ($0.96).

In other news, insider Juan Colombás sold 225,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.78), for a total transaction of £135,340.20 ($176,845.94). Also, insider Simon Henry purchased 50,000 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 55 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of £27,500 ($35,933.62). In the last three months, insiders have bought 50,465 shares of company stock valued at $2,777,645.

Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, and unsecured consumer lending products to personal and small business customers.

