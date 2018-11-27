Loeb Partners Corp Sells 5,000 Shares of Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Loeb Partners Corp reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,496 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Loeb Partners Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 16,533 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 188,782 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 8,313 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,314,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,366,565,000 after acquiring an additional 11,459,543 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 52,455 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,245,540 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $114,925,000 after acquiring an additional 185,748 shares during the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $37.77 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $30.43 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $173.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $22.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.89%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Atlantic Securities raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Barclays began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.61.

In other news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 1,082 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $38,887.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,387.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 6,448 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $228,775.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,369.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

