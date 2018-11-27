Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (LOMA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturer. The Company focuses on the manufacture and commercialization of cement, masonry cement, aggregates, concrete and lime. Its products primarily distributed to professionals in the construction and engineering sector. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA is based in BUENOS AIRES, Argentina. “

LOMA has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from $17.30 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

Shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina stock opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 12.61. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $168.46 million for the quarter. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina had a return on equity of 30.87% and a net margin of 8.80%. Analysts predict that Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOMA. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina Company Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets cement and its by-products in Argentina and Paraguay. It operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. The company offers masonry cement, aggregate, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

