Loop Capital Lowers Apple (AAPL) Price Target to $225.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target cut by Loop Capital to $225.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Co set a $210.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Oppenheimer restated a neutral rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and set a $245.00 target price (up from $232.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $265.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $222.30.

Apple stock opened at $174.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $846.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.26. Apple has a 1 year low of $150.24 and a 1 year high of $233.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $62.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.55 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 48.68% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apple will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. Apple’s payout ratio is 24.52%.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $647,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela J. Ahrendts sold 14,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $3,235,664.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,058,442.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,845 shares of company stock worth $47,015,677 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Odey Holdings AG acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

