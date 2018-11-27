Loop Capital Reiterates “$42.00” Price Target for Versum Materials (VSM)

Loop Capital set a $42.00 price target on Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Versum Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Versum Materials from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Versum Materials from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Versum Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Versum Materials has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.33.

VSM opened at $33.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06. Versum Materials has a 52 week low of $28.96 and a 52 week high of $41.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $350.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.43 million. Versum Materials had a return on equity of 185.48% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Versum Materials will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. This is a boost from Versum Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Versum Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.62%.

In other Versum Materials news, Director Seifi Ghasemi acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $668,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,824,994.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schnabel acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.85 per share, with a total value of $84,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,870 shares in the company, valued at $638,749.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSM. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Versum Materials by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,716,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,862,000 after purchasing an additional 966,999 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Versum Materials by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,584,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,330,000 after purchasing an additional 858,236 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Versum Materials by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 6,239,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,811,000 after purchasing an additional 578,716 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Versum Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $20,762,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Versum Materials by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,310,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,206,000 after purchasing an additional 454,870 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Versum Materials

Versum Materials, Inc develops, manufactures, transports, and handles specialty materials for the semiconductor and display industries in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates in two segments, Materials, and Delivery Systems and Services (DS&S). The Materials segment provides specialty chemicals and materials used in semiconductors, as well as specialty gases used in the semiconductor manufacturing process, including high purity process materials for deposition, metallization, and chamber cleaning and etching; chemicals mechanical planarization slurries; organosilanes; organometallics and liquid dopants for thin film deposition; and formulated chemical products for post-etch cleaning primarily for the manufacture of silicon and compound semiconductors, and thin film transistor liquid crystal displays.

