Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Takes $453,000 Position in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (SYBT)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,490 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 139.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 266,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after buying an additional 154,800 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,006,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,523,000 after buying an additional 92,360 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,593,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,788,000 after buying an additional 62,148 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,077,000. Finally, Cox Capital Co LLC bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,388,000. 49.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on SYBT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $31.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $716.25 million, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $29.69 and a 1 year high of $41.90.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $39.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.95 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 15.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

In related news, Director Carl G. Herde purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $153,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,846.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl G. Herde purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.60 per share, for a total transaction of $36,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,053.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,429 shares of company stock worth $242,395 over the last ninety days. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, certificates of deposit, money market deposits, and time deposits.

